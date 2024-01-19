Home > News Estrada acquitted of plunder, guilty of bribery in pork barrel scam ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 19 2024 10:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The acquittal of Senator Jinggoy Estrada on plunder charges. But the country's anti-graft court found him guilty of bribery in the misuse of his congressional assistance funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 19, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Jinggoy Estrada PDAF scam plunder