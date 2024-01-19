Home  >  News

Estrada acquitted of plunder, guilty of bribery in pork barrel scam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2024 10:58 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The acquittal of Senator Jinggoy Estrada on plunder charges. But the country's anti-graft court found him guilty of bribery in the misuse of his congressional assistance funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 19, 2024
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Jinggoy Estrada   PDAF scam   plunder  