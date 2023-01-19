Samar, pinag-aaralan ang paglikas ng mga residente

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Pinag-aaralan ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Samar ang paglikas sa kanilang mga residente na naging biktima ng pagbaha dahil sa low pressure area, ayon sa isang opisyal.

Matatandaang isinailalim sa state of calamity ang lalawigan dahil sa matinding pinsalang idinulot ng tuloy-tuloy na pag-ulan sa kanilang lugar.

“Ito po ay pag-aaralan ng engineering office and saka based doon sa mga assessment sa mga low-lying areas, doon sa mga bahay-bahay na talagang every now and then ay binabaha, kung saan tsaka anong magandang paglagyan nila, doon in terms kung sila ma’y i-relocate sa mas mataas na lugar po,” ayon sa pinuno ng Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) na si Manuel Van Torrevillas.

Ayon kay Torrevillas, umabot sa 20,645 ang bilang ng mga inilikas nilang pamilya dahil sa baha, pero nakabalik na rin sa bahay ang karamihan sa kanila.

Humihiling rin ng tulong ang opisyal para sa sektor ng agrikultura sa lalawigan.

Matatandaang higit kalahati ng 13,119 ektarya ng sakahang lupa ang nasira ng bagyo sa Samar. Nasa P214.2 million ang tinatayang pinsala sa sektor ng agrikultura.

“Ang aming provincial agriculturist office ay nakikipag-ugnayan na po sa regional office kung ano po ang maitutulong ng national government tungkol dito pero on the provincial level, we could only do so much po.”

“Pero susubukan din po na matulungan po ng provincial government atsaka yung mga respective local government units po dito sa probinsya ng Samar po," aniya.

--TeleRadyo, 19 Enero 2023

