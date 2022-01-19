Home  >  News

PH local governments distribute COVID-19 home care kits to residents

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2022 10:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several local governments in Metro Manila begin handing out so-called "care kits" to residents who have had to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Their move preempts a similar project by the health department and comes months after the Office of the Vice President launched its own care kits. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 19, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Metro Manila   care kits   COVID-19 care kit   home quarantine  