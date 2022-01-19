Home  >  News

Libreng bakuna, libreng bisita sa Manila Zoo

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2022 09:31 AM | Updated as of Jan 19 2022 09:42 AM

Bukas na sa publiko ang Manila Zoo mula ngayong araw at gagamitin ito bilang isa sa vaccination sites sa lungsod ng Maynila.

Magsisilbi itong bakunahan sa mga menor de edad na 12-17 years old.

Alas siyete pa lang ng umaga, may mga maaga nang nakapila sa bakunahan kasama ang kanilang mga anak at apo na magpapa-first dose ng COVID-19 vaccine.

Pagkatapos kasing mabakunahan, maaari na silang pumasyal sa loob ng Manila Zoo na kabubukas lang ulit matapos itong dumaan sa pagsasaayos.

Bukod sa mga menor de edad, pwede rin magpabakuna ang kasama nilang magulang at mga lolo at lola.

Ayon sa mga magulang, mas nakaeengganyo magpabakuna kung gagawin ito sa mga lugar tulad ng Manila Zoo kung saan makapamamasyal din ang mga bata.

Prayoridad ang mga senior citizen pero papayagan pa rin namang bakunahan ang kasama ng mga bata.

Dahil may banta pa rin ng COVID-19, lilimitahan pa sa 1,000 katao ang pwedeng makapasok sa Manila Zoo kada araw.

Ipinagbabawal pa sa ngayon ang walk in.

Libre ang pamamasyal sa zoo basta magregister sa www.manilazoo.ph para makakuha ng schedule.

Pwede rin magbaon ng tubig at pagkain ang mga bibisita sa zoo.

Minors and senior residents receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the newly renovated Manila Zoo on January 19, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
