MANILA - The Department of Transportation is looking into using integrated transport terminals as sites for vaccinating the public against COVID-19, an undersecretary said Wednesday.

The agency is currently discussing this with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the management of Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, said Usec Artemio Tuazon Jr.

"We’re mostly looking at the integrated terminals for road transport and we’re also looking at the other stations for rail transport…They will be able to secure the vaccines as well as the people who need to be vaccinated," he told ANC's Headstart.

Tuazon said the DOTr is also going to have another vaccination drive for drivers and operators of public utility vehicles. He said Sec. Arthur Tugade has also given instructions to the Toll Regulatory Board to study if it's possible to have vaccination along the expressways.

A "no vaccination, no ride" policy is in effect in Metro Manila while the capital region is under Alert Level 3. Tuazon said the DOTr turns over the unvaccinated passengers to the local government unit and they are brought to vaccination centers if they wish to get the jab against COVID-19.

"Sana po ay mag-cooperate tayo dito sa policy na ito. Intindihin natin na ito po ay para sa proteksyon ng bawat isa sa atin, hindi lang ng bakunado kundi pati yung hindi bakunado; para mapanatili natin na safe yung ating public transport system at para rin ma-ensure natin that this continues to operate," he said.

(I hope we all cooperate with this policy. Let's understand that this is for the protection of everyone, not just of the vaccinated but also of the unvaccinated; for us to keep our public transport system safe and to ensure that this continues to operate.)