Utak umano sa pamamaril sa abogado sa Cebu City, arestado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2021 03:17 PM

Arestado ang isang dating opisyal ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) na iniuugnay sa pagpatay sa isang abogado noong nakaraang taon.

Dinampot si dating PDEA Western Visayas Regional Director Edwin Layase matapos umamin ang nahuling gunman at itinuro siyang utak sa pagpatay kay Joey Luis Wee noong Nobyembre 23, 2020.

Naglalakad papauwi si Wee nang sundan at pagbabarilin ng mga salarin sa Barangay Kasambagan sa Cebu City.

Nahagip sa CCTV footage ang sasakyan ng suspek na si Layase.

Sinasabing kabilang si Layase sa mga grupo ng gun-for-hire na nagooperate sa naturang probinsiya.

- TeleRadyo 19 Enero 2021
 
