Maling signboard sa EDSA Busway Station, nagdulot ng kalituhan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2021 09:55 AM

Nagdulot ng kalituhan sa mga commuter ang maling karatula na nakakabit sa bus stop ng EDSA Busway Station sa Quezon Avenue sa Quezon City.
 
Imbes na Quezon Avenue, ang nakalagay noon sa karatula ay Main Avenue. Nagdulot ito ng kalituhan lalo sa mga naglalakad papuntang bus stop at napapaisip kung nasa tamang lugar ba sila.

Ikinagulat din ni Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialogo ang maling signboard sa Quezon Avenue at agad itong pinatingnan sa kanilang mga tauhan.

Ayon kay Pialogo, ang karatula ay ipinagawa ng kanilang partner-sponsor.

Tinanggal na ang naturang karatula sa bus stop at wala munang ipinalit dito.


- TeleRadyo 19 Enero 2021
