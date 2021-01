Cagayan governor mulls Sinovac vaccine for constituents

Watch also in iWantTFC

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said on Tuesday he is considering giving his constituents the COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech.

The province set "some" funds to purchase jabs against the respiratory disease, said Mamba.

Asked which brand he is eyeing for procurement, he said, "Ang kinakwan po namin, Sinovac. Tinitingnan po namin."

"Kami po, open kahit saan. I am willing to be the first to be injected, basta okay na po sa ating gobyerno," the governor said in a public briefing.

(We are looking at Sinovac. We are open to anything.)

