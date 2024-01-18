Home  >  News

PCSO says photo of jackpot winner edited to protect her identity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2024 10:07 PM

The Philippine Senate examined the credibility of the state-run lottery after doubts arise over recent jackpot winners.

One senator wants to verify if all of them were actual bettors. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2024
