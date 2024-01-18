Home > News PCSO says photo of jackpot winner edited to protect her identity ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2024 10:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Senate examined the credibility of the state-run lottery after doubts arise over recent jackpot winners. One senator wants to verify if all of them were actual bettors. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate PCSO Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office jackpot winners