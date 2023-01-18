Home  >  News

Panukalang sovereign wealth fund ibinida ni Marcos sa WEF

Posted at Jan 18 2023 08:37 PM

Tinalakay ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang kaniyang mga plano para mapalago ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas sa harap ng mga business leader sa World Economic Forum. Kasama sa mga ibinida ang panukalang sovereign wealth fund ng kaniyang administrasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 18 Enero 2023
 

