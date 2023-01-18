Home  >  News

Pilipinas kayang tugunan ang COVID kahit 'di na public health emergency: eksperto

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2023 08:50 PM

Naniniwala ang isang infectious disease expert na handa na ang Pilipinas sakaling alisin na ng World Health Organization ang deklarasyon sa COVID-19 bilang isang public health emergency of international concern. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 18 Enero 2023
 

