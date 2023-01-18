Home > News Pilipinas kayang tugunan ang COVID kahit 'di na public health emergency: eksperto ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2023 08:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Naniniwala ang isang infectious disease expert na handa na ang Pilipinas sakaling alisin na ng World Health Organization ang deklarasyon sa COVID-19 bilang isang public health emergency of international concern. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 18 Enero 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic public health emergency WHO Department of Health Rontgene Solante /entertainment/01/18/23/coachella-live-stream-returns-exclusively-on-youtube/news/01/18/23/jinggoy-seeks-more-protection-for-employers-vs-criminal-minded-maids/entertainment/01/18/23/darnas-super-soldiers-enjoy-chance-to-have-powers-wear-costumes/news/01/18/23/senators-slam-salt-iodization-law-for-killing-phs-salt-industry/news/01/18/23/tulfo-seeks-construction-of-well-equipped-evacuation-centers-all-over-ph