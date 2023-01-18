Home  >  News

Pagbagsak ng industriya ng asin sinisi sa ASIN Law

Posted at Jan 18 2023 08:53 PM

Higit 90 porsiyento ng kabuuang demand sa asin sa bansa ang inaangkat ng Pilipinas dahil sa mababang produksiyon. Lumabas sa pagdinig ng Senado na pabagsak ng industriya ng asin ay dahil sa lumang batas ng ASIN Law of 1995, kung saan dapat iodized salt ang pino-produce ng bansa bilang tugon sa problema ng iodine deficiency noon. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 18 Enero 2023

