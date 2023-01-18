Home  >  News

Ilang miyembro ng 'bolt cutter gang,' arestado sa Rizal

Jan 18 2023

Arestado ng pulisya ang ilang miyembro ng bolt cutter gang, kabilang na ang umano'y lider nito, na sinasabing responsable sa serye ng pagnanakaw sa Rizal at ilang karatig-lugar sa Metro Manila. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Caparas. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 18 Enero 2023
 

