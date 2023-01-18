Home  >  News

External investigators probe New Year's Day air travel mess

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2023 11:28 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A multi-agency probe is underway into the technical issue that grounded flights in the Philippines on New Year's Day.

It aims to make a deeper investigation in light of a similar incident in two other countries. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   CAAP   air transport management system glitch   New Year's Day flights mess   New Year's Day flights fiasco   investigation  