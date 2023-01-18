Home > News External investigators probe New Year's Day air travel mess ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2023 11:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A multi-agency probe is underway into the technical issue that grounded flights in the Philippines on New Year's Day. It aims to make a deeper investigation in light of a similar incident in two other countries. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight CAAP air transport management system glitch New Year's Day flights mess New Year's Day flights fiasco investigation /video/news/01/18/23/doj-panel-dismisses-murder-complaint-vs-17-cops-over-2021-bloody-sunday-raids/video/news/01/18/23/marcos-jr-presents-maharlika-investment-fund-in-davos/video/news/01/18/23/court-acquits-maria-ressa-rappler-of-tax-evasion/sports/01/18/23/bleague-ravena-shines-for-san-en-parks-helps-nagoya-win/life/01/18/23/tikoy-lucky-charms-big-seller-ahead-of-lunar-new-year