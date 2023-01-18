Home  >  News

PH court acquits Nobel laureate Ressa, Rappler of tax evasion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2023 11:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nobel peace laureate Maria Ressa and her online news agency Rappler are cleared by a Philippine court of tax evasion charges brought against them by the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ressa's supporters hail it as a victory for press freedom. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Maria Ressa   Rappler   Rodrigo Duterte   tax evasion  