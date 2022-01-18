NCR, rest of Luzon see higher COVID case data than last year’s delta surge peak
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 18 2022 11:07 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, NCR, Luzon, COVID-19, coronavirus, omicron, PH COVID-19 update
- /sports/01/18/22/raducanu-on-fire-to-win-on-australian-open-debut
- /video/news/01/18/22/some-ncr-pharmacies-tapped-to-become-covid-vaxx-sites
- /video/news/01/18/22/patients-recovered-from-covid-urged-to-remain-cautious
- /video/business/01/18/22/ph-shares-snap-2-day-losing-streak-on-bargain-hunting
- /entertainment/01/18/22/covid-survivor-bianca-gonzales-shares-isolation-tips