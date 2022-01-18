Home  >  News

NCR, rest of Luzon see higher COVID case data than last year’s delta surge peak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2022 11:07 PM

The country's COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and Luzon exceeded the peak numbers in last year's delta variant surge. An epidemiologist sees signs the omicron strain is causing the latest infection spike. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2022
