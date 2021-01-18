Home  >  News

Travel restriction mananatili kahit may bakuna na: Duque

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2021 07:04 PM

Iginiit ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na hindi mawawala ang travel restrictions kahit marami na sa ibang bansa ang nabakunahan kontra COVID-19. Ayon kasi kay Duque at ilang eksperto, wala pang sapat na ebidensiya na ang bakuna ay nakakapigil sa transmission. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 18 Enero 2021

