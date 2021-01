Plant sellers told to lower prices as pandemic spurs gardening craze

Watch also in iWantTFC

Agriculture Secretary William Dar on Monday urged sellers of ornamental plants to lower prices, as his agency deferred regulating these.

"Dapat naman itong panahon ng pandemya, ‘wag magsasamantala iyong nagtitinda ng ornamental plants kasi halos lahat ng Pilipino gustong may tanim sa bahay o ornamental plants," he said in a public briefing.

(During this pandemic, sellers of ornamental plants should not take advantage because many Filipinos want to have plants in their home.)

"Pero wala pa kaming balak na mag-regulate kaya sana makitulong iyong mga nagnegosyo sa ornamental plants na ibaba ang presyo kasi and’yan naman iyan, hindi ini-import. Kahit imported dapat hindi naman mayadong mataas," he added.

(But we don't plan to regulate so I hope sellers can help us lower the price because the plants are just there, they are not imported. And even if they are imported, the price should not be too high.)

