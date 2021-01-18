Home  >  News

PH Charter change will only benefit China, Constitution framer says

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2021 10:18 PM

The Philippine Senate minority leader suggested postponing deliberations on Charter change until next year.

That's as one of the framers of the Philippine Constitution said proposed amendments to the charter's economic provisions will only benefit China at this point. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2021
