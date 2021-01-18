'Nakakasakit ng damdamin': Galvez says he's honest, reminds Filipinos of good public servants

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez on Monday said the deals he is overseeing are "fair and square", saying the Philippines is complying with the "stringent requirements" laid out by the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank for the payment of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Rest assured na 'yung ating (that our) dealings are fair and square," he told ANC's Headstart.

Galvez also said he is hurt when the public generalizes all government officials as corrupt when there are honest public servants.

"Sa atin po, gusto ko lang pong ipaalala sa ating mga mahal na mamamayan, marami pong mababait at saka very honest dito sa government service po natin. Huwag po nating anuhin na pag galing ka sa gobyerno, corrupt po ang mga tao. Minsan nakakasakit po ng damdamin," he said.

(For me, I just want to remind our beloved citizens, there are many good and very honest in government service. Let us not say that if you're from the government, people there are corrupt. Sometimes that hurts.)

"Sa amin, katulad kami ni Usec Mark Joven, magaling po 'yan. Number 1 sa CPA 'yan. Siya ang nag-aayos ng mga kontrata ng Pilipinas. He is honest and I am also honest," he added.

(Like me and Usec. Mark Joven, he is very good. He ranked first among CPAs. He fixes the Philippines' contracts. He is honest and I am also honest.)

Galvez gave these statements in reaction to a tweet by Sen. Panfilo Lacson that said the supposed varying prices of Sinovac vaccines reminded him of "an old story about how corruption is committed in three Southeast Asian countries—UNDER the table, ON the table, and INCLUDING the table."

In the same Headstart interview, Galvez said reports that the Philippines is buying the China-made vaccines at $38 were incorrect. The undisclosed price is somewhere in between the price India and Indonesia got it.