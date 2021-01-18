‘Limited supply’: Roque stands by ‘hindi pwede pihikan’ remark on COVID-19 vaccines

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque on Monday stood by his “hindi pwede pihikan” advice for Filipinos as regards the COVID-19 vaccines they could take for free from the government, citing “limited supply”.

"Dahil sa limitadong mga suplay ng bakuna, hindi tayo makakapili ng isa o 2 brand. Mali naman na ikukumpara ang bakuna sa sabon na panlaba. Ang katunayan, wala naman pong suplay na ganoon karami," Roque told reporters in an online briefing.

(Due to limited supply of the vaccines, we cannot choose one brand or 2. It is wrong to compare the vaccine with a laundry detergent. In truth, there is no huge supply.)

"Pangalawa, hindi naman ito gagamitin sa damit," he added.

(Second, this will not be used for clothes.)

A day after the presidential spokesman said Filipinos cannot choose the COVID-19 vaccine brand that they will get from the national government, comedian Vice Ganda tweeted, “Sa sabong panlaba nga choosy tayo e sa bakuna pa kaya. Ano ‘to basta may maisaksak lang?! Vaklang twoooaahhh!!!”

(We are choosy even in the detergent soap we use. How much more on vaccines? Is this just to inject anything?)

Public health expert Dr. Tony Leachon described Roque's remark as "unfair”, saying, “it is enshrined in the Constitution that health is a basic right and it is about wellness.”

"We deserve to be choosy because we need to find the right vaccine for us, based on efficacy and safety,” said Leachon, a former adviser of the national coronavirus task force.

A Pulse Asia survey conducted late last year showed that nearly half or 47 percent of Filipinos would not get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 due to safety concern.

"And if there's safety concern, you need to heed the call of the customer, as well as the people, that you need to provide the right [and] the efficacious vaccine," Leachon said.

Roque said three groups of experts in the country are examining the vaccine candidates.

"Kung hindi natin pagtitiwalaan ang mga expert... sino ang ating pagkakatiwalaan? Siguro po hindi mga komedyante," he said.

(If we will not trust the experts, who will we trust? Perhaps not comedians.)

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire had said that Filipinos prioritized for vaccination will be informed of the brand of vaccine they will be receiving.

“Pantay pantay na po 'yan pag dumaan sa FDA. Pare-pareho pong ligtas at pare-parehong efficacious,” she said last week.

(All vaccines will be on equal footing once they go through the FDA. It means they are all safe and all efficacious.)

“So pag dumating po ang bakuna, hindi pwedeng sabihin ng isang health care worker na ayoko n'yan. If he does that - dahil may informed consent naman - hindi pipilitin. Pero, they would have to go to the bottom (end) of the line.”

(Once the vaccine arrives, a health worker cannot say they don’t want a particular brand. If he does that - as part of informed consent - we won’t force him. But he will have to go to the end of the line.)

The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use application of the vaccine developed by Pfizer, and continues to assess those of AstraZeneca, Gamaleya Institute, and Sinovac.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine led the Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) vaccine ranking released last week, based on safety, potential efficacy, stability and the company’s track record.

Novavax and Sinovac ranked third and fourth, respectively, according to DOST’s vaccine panel.

Officials said the initial batch of vaccines are expected arrive in the country next month.

The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million of the population to achieve herd immunity against the COVID-19.

On Monday, the Philippines’ total coronavirus infections reached 502,736, including 26,839 active cases, 9,909 deaths and 465,988 recoveries.