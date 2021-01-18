Home  >  News

Experts allay concerns over reported deaths linked to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2021 10:23 PM

The Philippine government said the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine remains valid despite reported deaths linked to the drug in Norway.

Meanwhile, Philippine officials are seeking compensation for vaccine recipients who will experience adverse side effects. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2021
 
