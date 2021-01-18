Experts allay concerns over reported deaths linked to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 18 2021 10:23 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Pfizer, FDA, Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer EUA, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- /overseas/01/18/21/as-bodies-pile-up-germanys-eastern-covid-hot-spots-struggle-for-answers
- /video/news/01/18/21/ph-charter-change-will-only-benefit-china-constitution-framer-says
- /overseas/01/18/21/russians-queue-for-covid-vaccine-at-red-square-mall
- /video/news/01/18/21/lacson-questions-lack-of-transparency-in-ph-govt-negotiations-with-sinovac
- /news/01/18/21/total-covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-near-13600