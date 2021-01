Duterte's COVID-19 vaccination 'solely between him, his doctors'

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte's vaccination against COVID-19 is "solely between him and his doctors," his spokesman said on Monday, over calls that the Chief Executive be the first to get the jabs to build public confidence.

Duterte earlier said he would be first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccines. However, he recently said frontline workers and the poor would be prioritized in the inoculation drive, and that officials would go last.

"Ang Presidente naman po, paiba-iba ang kaniyang prayoridad sa kaniyang Talk to the People. Hayaan na po nating magdesisyun ang Presidente," said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"Iyong sinabi ko pong paiba-iba ang priorities ni President, that’s as far as his messaging is concerned po sa kaniyang Talk to the People," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(The President has differing priorities in his Talk to the People. Let us let the President decide. My remark that the President's priorities change, that’s as far as his messaging is concerned on his Talk to the People)

Roque is referring to the President's weekly address on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked what the process would be for Duterte's vaccination, his spokesman said, "it's solely between him and his doctors."