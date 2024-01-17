Home  >  News

Sen. Pimentel questions Senate leadership's move to back charter amendments

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2024 11:28 PM

The Philippine Senate president faces scrutiny from several fellow senators after expressing support for constitutional amendments.

Juan Miguel Zubiri insisted possible changes will only cover the charter's economic provisions. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2024
