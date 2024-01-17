Home > News Sen. Pimentel questions Senate leadership's move to back charter amendments ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2024 11:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Senate president faces scrutiny from several fellow senators after expressing support for constitutional amendments. Juan Miguel Zubiri insisted possible changes will only cover the charter's economic provisions. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri constitutional amendments