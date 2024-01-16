Watch more on iWantTFC

Watchdog group Bantay Bigas is urging government to check the prices of regular-milled rice, saying the staple could reach P60 per kilogram.

Bantay Bigas spokesperson Cathy Estavillo said prices of regular-milled rice in large markets in Metro Manila is now at P54-P55 per kilo while smaller markets sell rice starting at P56/kg.

"May iba 60 pesos na ang pinakamababa. Ang premium nasa P65 to P68...'Yung 54 pesos pa lang mabigat na sa bulsa nang ating kababayan. Mas lalo na kung tataas given na may El Nino na kakaharapin," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Sana gawan na ng paraan ng gobyerno na hindi na tumaas sa 60 ang kilo ng bigas."

She warned that more Filipinos could go hungry as they can no longer afford rice. "Lalawak ang magugutom na Pilipino," she said.

She said that instead of relying on importation, government should help local farmers to increase production.