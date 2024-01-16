Cool weather ahead in Metro Manila, Luzon due to Amihan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila and parts of Luzon will experience cool weather, including partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this Wednesday due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Weather bureau PAGASA said the amihan will also bring cloudy skies with light rains in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Camarines Norte.

The shear line, a narrow corridor where the horizontal component of the wind changes abruptly, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Mindanao this Wednesday.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains

Sunrise in the Philippines is at 6:25 a.m.

