Home > News Cool weather ahead in Metro Manila, Luzon due to Amihan ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2024 06:56 AM | Updated as of Jan 17 2024 08:21 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Metro Manila and parts of Luzon will experience cool weather, including partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this Wednesday due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. Weather bureau PAGASA said the amihan will also bring cloudy skies with light rains in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Camarines Norte. The shear line, a narrow corridor where the horizontal component of the wind changes abruptly, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Mindanao this Wednesday. PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains Sunrise in the Philippines is at 6:25 a.m. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber weather, weather top, pagasa, amihan, shear line, anc promo Read More: weather weather top pagasa amihan shear line anc promo