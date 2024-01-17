Home  >  News

Comelec says 400 cities, municipalities submitted people's initiative signature forms

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2024 11:25 PM

Signature forms supporting a people's initiative for charter change are submitted to the Philippine poll body by hundreds of cities and municipalities.

But the election commission warned it could void signatures that are proven to have been illegally obtained. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2024
