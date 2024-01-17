Home > News Comelec says 400 cities, municipalities submitted people's initiative signature forms ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2024 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Signature forms supporting a people's initiative for charter change are submitted to the Philippine poll body by hundreds of cities and municipalities. But the election commission warned it could void signatures that are proven to have been illegally obtained. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Comelec people's initiative charter change