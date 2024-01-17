Cabbage at P3/kg: Veggie oversupply plagues N. Vizcaya farmers

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vegetable farmers in Nueva Vizcaya are being forced to sell Napa cabbage (wong bok) at P3 to P7 per kilo and regular cabbage at P4-P8 per kilo due to oversupply.

Gilbert Cumila, general manager of the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal Inc., said the oversupply of vegetables has been ongoing since January 5 of this year.

He said prices of the two veggies drop immediately after just 2 days as fresh produce come in.

The Department of Agriculture Region 2 recently bought 17,000 kilos of produce from NVAT, which were then sold in Cagayan Valley.

Some groups have also bought vegetables for distribution as food aid.

Cumila urged local governments to buy the cheap vegetables instead of asking farmers to give it away for free.