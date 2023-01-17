PNP probes alleged daylight abduction at Cebu port

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine National Police is investigating reports that 2 development workers were abducted in broad daylight at Cebu City Port last January 10.

Cellphone footage from a witness and released by human rights’ group Karapatan Central Visayas showed development workers Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha allegedly being shoved inside a van at the port.

Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha, members of the group Karapatan Central Visayas. Courtesy: Karapatan Central Visayas

Gumanao's father said the 2, who had just arrived from Cagayan de Oro, were "approached, apprehended, handcuffed and were told they were the police."

Family members, meanwhile, said the two were fetched at a resort in Carmen, Cebu on Monday morning.

University of the Philippines Cebu was involved in the retrieval of Gumanao and Dayoha.

“If it involves our student or our alumnus, UP Cebu will take action. We are also not aware of any case to apprehend Dyan and Armand,” said UP Cebu Public Information Officer Atty. Ian Manticajon.

Gumanao graduated cum laude with a degree in mass communications and worked for Community Empowerment Resource Network as a Special Support Services Coordinator in the non-government organization.

Meanwhile, Dayoha is a 4th year student taking Bachelor of Fine Arts, his second degree after completing BA in Psychology also in UP Cebu. He is also a volunteer at the Visayas Human Development Agency.

In an interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said authorities are still collating evidence if the 2 were indeed abducted, saying CCTV cameras in the area were not working at the time of the incident.

"Ang nangyari kahapon ay umuwi sila. Yung claim na sinasabing dinukot sila ng PNP ay gusto naming manawagan sa kanilang pamilya na makipag-ugnayan po pata magkaroon ng maayos na imbestigasyon para malaman kung ano talaga ang nangyari doon sa dalawang estudyante," she said.