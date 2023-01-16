Home  >  News

Magnitude 4.8 quake rocks Camarines Norte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2023 07:56 AM | Updated as of Jan 17 2023 08:54 AM

MANILA (UPDATE) -- A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook Vinzons, Camarines Norte before dawn on Tuesday, according to Phivolcs.

State seismologists said the tremor was 12 km south of Tinaga Island in Camarines Norte. It was tectonic in origin and struck at 5:57 a.m. at a depth of 1 km.

Intensity V--described by Phivolcs as a strong shaking that can wake people up and make hanging objects swing violently--was felt in Mercedes, Camarines Norte.

The earthquake was also felt in the following areas:

Intensity IV (Felt generally by people indoors and by some people outdoors)
-Guinayangan and Tagkawayan, Quezon 

Intensity III (Felt by many people indoors especially in upper floors of buildings)
-Buenavista and Lopez, Quezon
-Naga City, Camarines Sur

Intensity II (Felt by few individuals at rest indoors0
-Catanauan and San Narciso, Quezon

Phivolcs also recorded the following instrumental intensities: 

  • Intensity V - Daet, Camarines Norte
  • IIntensity III - Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; City of Iriga, and Ragay, Camarines Sur; San Roque, Northern Samar
  • Intensity II - Alabat, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Infanta, Mauban, and Mulanay, Quezon; Pasacao, and Pili, Camarines Sur
  • Intensity I - City of Marikina; City of Pasig; Pulilan, Bulacan; Calauag, Quezon; Taytay, Rizal 
  • Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks may be expected from the quake. 

--TeleRadyo, 17 January 2023
