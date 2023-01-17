Ilang barangay sa Baco, Oriental Mindoro, baha pa rin

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Lubog pa rin sa baha ang 8 barangay sa bayan ng Baco sa Oriental Mindoro, ayon sa alkalde nito.

“Sa ngayon po 8 barangay po ang apektado nung pagbaha at may mga, sa isa pong barangay namin, may 4 pong pamilya, 15 persons po yung nasa evacuation center,” ani Mayor Allan Roldan.

Kuwento ng punong-bayan, baha pa rin ngayon sa kanilang kapatagan dahil umapaw ang 3 ilog malapit sa kanilang lugar.

“Sa ngayon po mataas pa rin ang tubig sa kapatagan, may tubig pa rin po dito sa kapatagan galing po sa Alag River…tatlo po ang pinanggalingan ngayon ng tubig: Galing po doon sa Karayrayan River, Bayanan River, at dito po sa Alag River,” paliwanag niya.

Ayon kay Roldan, patuloy silang tumatanggap ng ayuda mula sa pamahalaan.

“(Kami po’y) Patuloy na naghihintay ng tulong ng ating pamahalaan, lokal man, probinsya, o nasyonal,” aniya.

--TeleRadyo, 17 Enero 2023

