MANILA -- Two low pressure areas (LPA) are expected to bring rains to parts of the Philippines on Tuesday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said a low pressure area was seen 290 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte at 3 a.m.

Another low pressure area was also spotted 125 km West Northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The LPAs and a shear line are expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Bicol Region and Quezon province.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible in these areas, said state meteorologists.

Weather forecaster Obet Badrina, however, noted that both LPAs are set to dissipate in the coming days.

"Itong dalawang low pressure area, maliit yung tsansa na maging bagyo. Actually, malulusaw na nga sila ‘no, sa mga susunod na araw, lalo na itong nasa silangang bahagi ng Maasin City," he said.

(These low pressure areas have a low chance of developing into a storm. In fact, they will dissipate in the coming days, especially the one east of Maasin.)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan may bring cloudy skies with rains to Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao.

The amihan is also expected to cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

--TeleRadyo, 17 January 2023