Home  >  News

Quezon City enforces restrictions on movement of unvaxxed people

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2022 10:36 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Authorities in Quezon City enforced an ordinance restricting the movement of individuals who have yet to receive their COVID-19 shot.

A Department of Interior and Local Government official, meanwhile, advised unvaccinated barangay officials to take a leave. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   Quezon City   restrictions  