Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Marinduque muling maghihigpit ng borders dahil sa pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2022 01:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Muling maghihigpit sa border control ang Marinduque sa kabila ng tumataas na kaso ng COVID-19.

"Nailagay po nga kami sa Alert Level 3 kaya po ang ating regulasyon sa aming border ay medyo naghihigpit na po," ani Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco Jr. sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Lunes.

Sa kasalukuyan, may higit 80 pasyente na RT-PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases habang nasa 160 ang nagpositibo sa antigen test sa lalawigan.

Sa mga papasok sa Marinduque, kailangan magpresenta ng resulta ng RT-PCR o antigen test ang mga hindi bakunado at non-authorized persons outside residence.

Samantala, dadaan lamang sa medical examination o assessment ang mga nakatanggap na ng COVID-19 vaccines.

Isinuspinde pansamantala ng lalawigan ang pagpasok ng mga dayuhan.

Ani Velasco, may 42,000 katao pa o 25 porsiyento ang kailangan bakunahan sa Marinduque para maabot nito ang herd immunity.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog news   Regional news   Regions   TeleRadyo   Marinduque   border controls   border checkpoints   borders   COVID-19   COVID19   coronavirus  