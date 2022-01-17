Watch more on iWantTFC



Video courtesy of PTV

Government agencies are allowed to distribute COVID-19 home care kits to their workers, the Civil Service Commission said on Monday.

The MOEE or Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses could be used for these kits, CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said, citing a circular from the budget department.

"I am reminding the heads of agencies, alagaan ho natin ang ating mga kawani ng gobyerno na under your care, under your respective offices… This will also declog iyong mga ibang health centers na pinupuntahan ng public," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Let us tend to government workers under your care, under your respective offices. That will also declog health centers used by the public.)

The CSC is still consolidating data on how many government workers caught COVID-19 as the country logged record cases, Lizada said.

She said in the commission's central and regional offices alone, some 161 workers were positive for the novel coronavirus, while some close contacts were waiting for test results.

The COVID-19 task force earlier required government agencies to deploy 60 percent of their workforce onsite. But the Office of the President issued a circular allowing agencies to reduce their onsite operation, Lizada noted.

“Gamitin po natin ito kasi po kailangan po na may buffer tayo parati sa ahensya ng gobyerno. Huwag natin ho lahat ipapapunta or ipapa-report for work, especially those who are immunocompromised or with comorbidities, let us protect them po. Work from home muna sila," she said.

(Let us use this because we should always have a buffer in government agencies. Let us not make them report for work, especially those who are immunocompromised or with comorbidities, let us protect them po. They should work from home for now.)

The official urged worker unions to monitor the COVID-19 response of agencies and report violations so the CSC could intervene.