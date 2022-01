Watch more on iWantTFC

The Civil Service Commission said on Monday it was finalizing guidelines on the COVID-19 vaccination of some 1.67 million government workers.

The CSC will meet twice this week, Commissioner Aileen Lizada said, when asked if the body was in favor of mandatory jabs.

“If I’m not mistaken, naka-agenda na po ‘yan (it's already on the agenda). We are finalizing our policy on this one,” she said in a televised public briefing.

The CSC is still consolidating data on how many government workers caught COVID-19 as the country logged record cases, Lizada said.

She said in the CSC central and regional offices alone, some 161 workers were positive for the novel coronavirus, while some close contacts were waiting for test results.

The Philippines last week topped 3 million COVID-19 cases. Authorities extended restrictions in Metro Manila and other areas until the end of January to curb the uptick in infections.

At least 55.1 million of the country's 109 million people have been full vaccinated.