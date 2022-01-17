Home  >  News

Comelec 2nd division junks petition for cancellation of Marcos Jr. COC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2022 10:14 PM

One less obstacle to the presidential bid of former Philippine senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

A division of the country's poll body junked a petition which sought to nullify Marcos' certificate of candidacy.

Petitioners vowed to appeal the ruling. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2022
 
