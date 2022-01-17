Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Around 4 in 10 workers of the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan City are on quarantine due to COVID-19, an officer said on Tuesday.

At least 510 out of around 1,300 workers at the facility, also known as Tala Hospital, were on quarantine, said medical director Dr. Alfonso Victorino Famaran Jr.

About 99.2 percent of the workers are vaccinated and most have received booster jabs, he said.

Despite this, hospital operations will continue, said Famaran in a public briefing.

(Hospital operations still continue.)

He said the hospital also had manpower augmentation of 214 personnel from the health department, 10 from the Center for Health Development, and 5 from the PNP General Hospital.

Famaran said government's recent move to shorten the isolation period of health workers was a "big help."

COVID-19 patients occupy 274 or 53 percent of Tala Hospital's 520 beds. About 94 percent of them have moderate symptoms, while 3 percent are severe and 2.6 percent are critical, Famaran said.

"Napaghandaan ng Tala Hospital po ito... After the holidays, nag-stockpiling na ho kami ng kailangan po ng mga pasyente tulad po ng mga PPEs, gamot para sa COVID, gamot para sa mga comorbidities ng mga pasyente and so forth and so on po," he said.

(Tala Hospital was prepared for this. After the holidays, we stockpiled the supplies needed by patients, like PPEs, drugs for COVID, medicines for comorbidities.)