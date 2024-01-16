Home  >  News

Survey: 79 pct of Filipinos favor US-PH partnership in West PH Sea row

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2024 10:55 PM

A new poll shows nearly 80 percent of Filipinos favor closer Philippine coordination with the US to address rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

A majority of the survey respondents also expressed satisfaction with the Marcos administration's approach to maritime disputes. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 16, 2024
