Home > News Survey: 79 pct of Filipinos favor US-PH partnership in West PH Sea row ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 16 2024 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A new poll shows nearly 80 percent of Filipinos favor closer Philippine coordination with the US to address rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea. A majority of the survey respondents also expressed satisfaction with the Marcos administration's approach to maritime disputes. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 16, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight West Philippine Sea US China Ferdinand Marcos Jr.