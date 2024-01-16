Home  >  News

Piston, Manibela hold protest caravan vs PUV modernization program

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2024 11:03 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Huge traffic jams disrupted travel in Metro Manila as two jeepney groups held a protest caravan Tuesday to oppose the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 16, 2024
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Piston   Manibela   protest   PUV modernization program  