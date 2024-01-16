Home  >  News

MANIBELA, PISTON members stage transport protest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2024 02:21 PM

MANIBELA and PISTON members stage a transport protest against the PUV Modernization program. According to the LTFRB, unconsolidated jeepneys will be tagged as "colorum" and will be apprehended starting February 1. --Report from Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

