Jeepney wars: PUV modernization splits transport groups

Some transport groups are backing the government's public utility vehicle modernization program despite opposition from some jeepney owners, transport group PISTON confirmed Tuesday.

Led by Pasang Masda president Obet Martin, transport operators and drivers filed a motion for intervention at the Supreme Court on Monday with attached comment and opposition to the main petitions against the modernization program filed by rival transport group Piston.

Martin earlier rejected arguments that modern jeepneys are overpriced.

“Kung sinasabi nilang mahal, ang pagpili po, ang choices nasa cooperative, nasa korporasyon. Marami na ho ngayong murang mga modern jeepneys compliant sa Philippine National Standards kagaya ng isang supplier na halos P1 million na lang po ang halaga,” Martin said.

In response, PISTON national president Mody Floranda said he respects the position of some transport groups but noted that some operators do not want to be saddled with huge debt.

"Nirerepesto namin natin yung posisyon ng ibat-ibang federation. Marahil ay okay sa kanila 'yung modernization pero dapat ay tinitignan din 'yung mga kaibigan natin ano epekto sa baba dahil marami rin ang lumalapit sa atin na local association na galing din sa ibat-ibang federation," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He noted that traditional jeepneys still ply the majority of 262 routes in Metro Manila despite government claims that only 3 percent of jeepney groups are no longer consolidated.

PISTON is mounting a transport caravan starting 11 a.m. Tuesday to oppose the PUV modernization program. Some 362 PUVs and 7,000 marchers joined a previous caravan on December 29, 2023.