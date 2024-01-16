Home > News China fumes over Marcos' congratulatory message to Taiwan president-elect ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 16 2024 10:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine ambassador in China summed by Beijing after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated the presidential victory of Taiwan's Lai Ching-te. Marcos was urged by Beijing to read more to understand the Taiwan issue even as Manila reaffirmed the One-China policy. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 16, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China Taiwan Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Lai Ching-te