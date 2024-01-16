Home  >  News

China fumes over Marcos' congratulatory message to Taiwan president-elect

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2024 10:44 PM

The Philippine ambassador in China summed by Beijing after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated the presidential victory of Taiwan's Lai Ching-te.

Marcos was urged by Beijing to read more to understand the Taiwan issue even as Manila reaffirmed the One-China policy. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 16, 2024
