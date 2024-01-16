Amihan, shear line cool parts of Philippines

Watch more on iWantTFC

Parts of the Philippines will experience cooler temperatures Tuesday due to twin weather systems: the shear line in Mindanao and the northeast monsoon in Luzon and the Visayas.

A strong amihan or northeast monsoon is bringing cloudy skies with light rains in Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of Visayas will also experience

partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

The shear line, which is affecting the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region.

PAGASA warned the shear line could bring possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, the weather bureau said.