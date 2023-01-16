Home  >  News

Mga prayoridad ng DND, AFP inilahad ng Defense chief

Posted at Jan 16 2023 09:29 PM

Inilahad ni Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez ang prayoridad na tututukan ng defense at security establishment sa ilalim ng bagong liderato batay sa direksiyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. bilang commander-in-chief. Biglaan man ang pagpapalit ng liderato, buo umano ang suporta ng Armed Forces of the Philippines. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Lunes, 16 Enero 2023

