Inilahad ni Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez ang prayoridad na tututukan ng defense at security establishment sa ilalim ng bagong liderato batay sa direksiyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. bilang commander-in-chief. Biglaan man ang pagpapalit ng liderato, buo umano ang suporta ng Armed Forces of the Philippines. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Lunes, 16 Enero 2023