30-year old woman with autism dies in house fire

MANILA -- A 30-year old woman with autism died in a fire that broke out around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a residential area in Barangay 197, Tondo, Manila.

According to some residents, the fire started at the victim’s house.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire reached first alarm only. Fire out was declared 3 a.m.

Firefighters said the blaze spread easily because the houses were made of light materials.

The houses of the affected residents were built inside a structure that used to be a market.

The occupants said the building was already foreclosed by a bank but they were allowed to build temporary shelter by the previous owner.

They said they were just waiting for the official communication from the bank and were ready to vacate the edifice.

Some residents said the fire had already engulfed the house of the caretaker when they noticed it.

The affected residents are appealing for help as most of their belongings, including their money, were lost in the fire.

In the meantime, they were advised to stay at the barangay hall while the barangay officials are seeking help from the city government.

“Sana po magtulungan po kami kasi wala po talaga kaming tirahan wala po kaming naisalbang mga gamit, di namin alam kung saan kami titira” Jhoy Mallari told ABS-CBN News.

(I hope they can help us because we have no house, we have no things, we don't know where we'll live.)

Barangay officials are still verifying the number of affected families.

The BFP is still investigating the possible cause of fire.

TeleRadyo, 16 January 2023