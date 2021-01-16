Sinulog Festival Grand Rewind sa Cebu, mapapanood online

Watch also in iWantTFC

Magsasagawa ang Cebu City ng grand rewind ng Sinulog Festival sa Linggo na mapapanood online kahit saan sa mundo bilang selebrasyon ng kapistahan ng Sto. Niño sa gitna ng patuloy na COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayon kay Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, ito’y matapos kanselahin ang mga pisikal na aktibidad dahil sa pandemya.

“Mayroong mga recorded already. Ito ay ire-rewind lahat then everybody will have a chance even seeing the best of Cebu tapos other viewing, lahat ng mga magagandang ritual, street dancing, saka puppeteer, 'yung higantes. Even part ng program, mayroong participation ng mga offering from other parts of the nation,” sabi ni Rama.

Isang misa ang idaraos alas-9 ng umaga na dadaluhan ng limitadong tao lamang.

Matapos ang misa, opisyal nang idedeklara ang pagbubukas ng Sinulog Festival Grand Rewind.

Dito ipalalabas ang mga lumang footage ng pagdiriwang ng festival. Mapapanood din ang mga aktibidad ng Sinulog na nagsimula pa noong Enero 3.

Sabi ni Rama, ito ang unang pagkakataong tahimik ang pagdiriwang ng Sinulog festival.

Mapapanood online ang grand rewind mula alas-9 ng umaga hanggang gabi ng Linggo.

- TeleRadyo 16 Enero 2021

