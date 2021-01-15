Home  >  News

Motorists encounter less traffic in NCR after Skyway 3 opening

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2021 06:42 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Some motorists in Metro Manila encounter less traffic after the Skyway Stage 3 officially opened to the public. As Arra Perez tells us, the government is also looking to complete other infrastructure projects this year to further decongest Metro Manila's major thoroughfare, EDSA. Arra Perez with the story. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Skyway   Skyway Stage 3   infrastructure   SMC   San Miguel Corporation  