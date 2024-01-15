Home  >  News

PNP chief sounds alarm over missing administrative case folders of NCR cops under investigation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:34 PM

The Philippine National Police Chief expresses alarm over the disappearance of case files on police officers under administrative investigation.
