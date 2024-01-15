Home > News PNP chief sounds alarm over missing administrative case folders of NCR cops under investigation ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine National Police Chief expresses alarm over the disappearance of case files on police officers under administrative investigation. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PNP Philippine National Police administrative case investigation