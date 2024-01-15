Home  >  News

PH to develop West PH Sea facilities

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:32 PM

The Philippine armed forces announce plans to improve the facilities on West Philippine Sea islands occupied by its troops.

It is among the military priorities highlighted in a command conference Monday with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2024
