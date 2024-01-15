Home > News PH to develop West PH Sea facilities ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine armed forces announce plans to improve the facilities on West Philippine Sea islands occupied by its troops. It is among the military priorities highlighted in a command conference Monday with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight West Philippine Sea AFP Armed Forces of the Philippines